24.01.2022 17:34:04
DGAP-AFR: All for One Group SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: All for One Group SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
All for One Group SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: February 10, 2022
Address: http://www.all-for-one.com/reports_d
Language: English
Date of disclosure: February 10, 2022
Address: http://www.all-for-one.com/reports_e
