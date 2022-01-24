24.01.2022 17:34:04

DGAP-AFR: All for One Group SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

All for One Group SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: February 10, 2022
Address: http://www.all-for-one.com/reports_d

Language: English
Date of disclosure: February 10, 2022
Address: http://www.all-for-one.com/reports_e

Language: English
Company: All for One Group SE
Rita-Maiburg-Straße 40
70794 Filderstadt-Bernhausen
Germany
Internet: www.all-for-one.com

 
