18.07.2022 09:19:38

DGAP-AFR: All for One Group SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: All for One Group SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
All for One Group SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

18.07.2022 / 09:19
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

All for One Group SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 04, 2022
Address: http://www.all-for-one.com/interim_reports_d

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 04, 2022
Address: http://www.all-for-one.com/interim_reports_e

18.07.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: All for One Group SE
Rita-Maiburg-Straße 40
70794 Filderstadt-Bernhausen
Germany
Internet: www.all-for-one.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1399579  18.07.2022 

