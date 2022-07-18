|
18.07.2022 09:19:38
DGAP-AFR: All for One Group SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: All for One Group SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
All for One Group SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 04, 2022
Address: http://www.all-for-one.com/interim_reports_d
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 04, 2022
Address: http://www.all-for-one.com/interim_reports_e
18.07.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|All for One Group SE
|Rita-Maiburg-Straße 40
|70794 Filderstadt-Bernhausen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.all-for-one.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1399579 18.07.2022
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|All for One Group AG
|51,40
|0,78%