|
27.04.2022 19:36:54
DGAP-AFR: ALLGEIER SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Allgeier SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
ALLGEIER SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 29, 2022
Address: https://www.allgeier.com/de/investor-relations/reports/
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 29, 2022
Address: https://www.allgeier.com/de/investor-relations/reports/
27.04.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ALLGEIER SE
|Einsteinstraße 172
|81677 München
|Germany
|Internet:
|http://www.allgeier.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1337535 27.04.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!