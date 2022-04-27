+++ Lernen Sie von den Besten. Am 29.04.2022 ab 10.00 Uhr bei der Welt der Finanzen. Jetzt noch schnell kostenlos registrieren! +++-w-
27.04.2022 19:36:54

DGAP-AFR: ALLGEIER SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

27.04.2022 / 19:36
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ALLGEIER SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 29, 2022
Address: https://www.allgeier.com/de/investor-relations/reports/

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 29, 2022
Address: https://www.allgeier.com/de/investor-relations/reports/

Language: English
Company: ALLGEIER SE
Einsteinstraße 172
81677 München
Germany
Internet: http://www.allgeier.com

 
