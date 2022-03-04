04.03.2022 14:44:26

DGAP-AFR: Allianz SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Allianz SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 04, 2022
Address: http://www.allianz.com/geschaeftsbericht

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 04, 2022
Address: http://www.allianz.com/annualreport

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 04, 2022
Address: http://www.allianz.com/geschaeftsbericht

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 04, 2022
Address: http://www.allianz.com/annualreport

Language: English
Company: Allianz SE
Koeniginstr. 28
80802 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.allianz.com

 
