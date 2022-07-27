|
27.07.2022 15:18:49
DGAP-AFR: Allianz SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Allianz SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Allianz SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 05, 2022
Address: http://www.allianz.com/zwischenbericht
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 05, 2022
Address: http://www.allianz.com/interim-report
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Allianz SE
|Koeniginstr. 28
|80802 Munich
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.allianz.com
|
1407279 27.07.2022
