02.08.2022 10:00:11
DGAP-AFR: alstria office REIT-AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: alstria office REIT-AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
alstria office REIT-AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 09, 2022
Address: https://alstria.de/Zwischenbericht_6M_2022.pdf
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 09, 2022
Address: https://alstria.com/Interim_Report_6M_2022.pdf
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|alstria office REIT-AG
|Steinstraße 7
|20095 Hamburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|http://www.alstria.de
1401063 02.08.2022
