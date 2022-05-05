05.05.2022 13:28:54

DGAP-AFR: Auto1 Group SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Auto1 Group SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

05.05.2022 / 13:28
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

AUTO1 Group SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 08, 2022
Address: https://ir.auto1-group.com/websites/auto1/German/5000/finanzberichte.html#annual

Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 08, 2022
Address: https://ir.auto1-group.com/websites/auto1/English/5000/financial-reports.html

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: September 14, 2022
Address: https://ir.auto1-group.com/websites/auto1/German/5000/finanzberichte.html#annual

Language: English
Date of disclosure: September 14, 2022
Address: https://ir.auto1-group.com/websites/auto1/English/5000/financial-reports.html

05.05.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: AUTO1 Group SE
Bergmannstraße 72
10961 Berlin
Germany
Internet: https://www.auto1-group.com/de/

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1345019  05.05.2022 

