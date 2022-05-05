|
05.05.2022 13:28:54
DGAP-AFR: Auto1 Group SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: AUTO1 Group SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
AUTO1 Group SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 08, 2022
Address: https://ir.auto1-group.com/websites/auto1/German/5000/finanzberichte.html#annual
Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 08, 2022
Address: https://ir.auto1-group.com/websites/auto1/English/5000/financial-reports.html
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: September 14, 2022
Address: https://ir.auto1-group.com/websites/auto1/German/5000/finanzberichte.html#annual
Language: English
Date of disclosure: September 14, 2022
Address: https://ir.auto1-group.com/websites/auto1/English/5000/financial-reports.html
