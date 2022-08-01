|
01.08.2022 12:05:17
DGAP-AFR: BAUER Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: BAUER Aktiengesellschaft
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
BAUER Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 11, 2022
Address: https://www.bauer.de/bauer_group/investor_relations/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 11, 2022
Address: https://www.bauer.de/bauer_group/investor_relations/
01.08.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|BAUER Aktiengesellschaft
|BAUER-Straße 1
|86529 Schrobenhausen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.bauer.de
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1410391 01.08.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu BAUER AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu BAUER AGmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|BAUER AG
|8,74
|1,39%