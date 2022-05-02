02.05.2022 11:42:45

DGAP-AFR: BAUER Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: BAUER Aktiengesellschaft / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
BAUER Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

02.05.2022 / 11:42
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BAUER Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 12, 2022
Address: https://www.bauer.de/bauer_group/investor_relations/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 12, 2022
Address: https://www.bauer.de/bauer_group/investor_relations/

02.05.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: BAUER Aktiengesellschaft
BAUER-Straße 1
86529 Schrobenhausen
Germany
Internet: www.bauer.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1341085  02.05.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1341085&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu BAUER AGmehr Nachrichten