02.05.2022 11:42:45
DGAP-AFR: BAUER Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: BAUER Aktiengesellschaft
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
BAUER Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 12, 2022
Address: https://www.bauer.de/bauer_group/investor_relations/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 12, 2022
Address: https://www.bauer.de/bauer_group/investor_relations/
|Company:
|BAUER Aktiengesellschaft
|BAUER-Straße 1
|86529 Schrobenhausen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.bauer.de
