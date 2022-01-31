|
31.01.2022 10:52:14
DGAP-AFR: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 01, 2022
Address: http://www.bayer.de/Jahresabschluss-AG
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 01, 2022
Address: http://www.bayer.com/financial-statements-AG
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 01, 2022
Address: http://www.bayer.de/geschaeftsbericht
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 01, 2022
Address: http://www.bayer.com/annualreport
31.01.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Bayer Aktiengesellschaft
|Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 1
|51373 Leverkusen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.bayer.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1274626 31.01.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!