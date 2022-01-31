31.01.2022 10:52:14

DGAP-AFR: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 01, 2022
Address: http://www.bayer.de/Jahresabschluss-AG

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 01, 2022
Address: http://www.bayer.com/financial-statements-AG

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 01, 2022
Address: http://www.bayer.de/geschaeftsbericht

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 01, 2022
Address: http://www.bayer.com/annualreport

Language: English
Company: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft
Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 1
51373 Leverkusen
Germany
Internet: www.bayer.com

 
