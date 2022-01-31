|
31.01.2022 14:00:04
DGAP-AFR: Befesa S.A.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Befesa S.A.
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Befesa S.A. hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 30, 2022
Address: http://www.befesa.com/investors/reports-presentations
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: English
Date of disclosure: July 28, 2022
Address: http://www.befesa.com/investors/reports-presentations
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Befesa S.A.
|68-70, Boulevard de la Pétrusse
|2320 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|Internet:
|www.befesa.com
|
1274705 31.01.2022
