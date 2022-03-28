DGAP-AFR: bet-at-home.com AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: bet-at-home.com AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

bet-at-home.com AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



28.03.2022 / 10:00

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group



Language: German

Date of disclosure: April 04, 2022

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: April 04, 2022

Address:

bet-at-home.com AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: April 04, 2022Address: https://www.bet-at-home.ag/de/finance/download Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: April 04, 2022Address: https://www.bet-at-home.ag/en/finance/download

