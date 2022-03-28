|
28.03.2022 10:00:03
DGAP-AFR: bet-at-home.com AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: bet-at-home.com AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
bet-at-home.com AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 04, 2022
Address: https://www.bet-at-home.ag/de/finance/download
Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 04, 2022
Address: https://www.bet-at-home.ag/en/finance/download
28.03.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|bet-at-home.com AG
|Tersteegenstrasse 30
|40474 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.bet-at-home.ag
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1312723 28.03.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu bet-at-home.com AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu bet-at-home.com AGmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|bet-at-home.com AG
|15,86
|-3,17%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUkraine-Krieg und Ölpreise im Fokus: ATX und DAX mit kräftigen Zugewinnen -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigen sich am Montag sehr stark. Die Börsen in Fernost bewegten sich zu Beginn der Woche in verschiedene Richtungen.