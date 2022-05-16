16.05.2022 13:00:05

DGAP-AFR: bet-at-home.com AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

bet-at-home.com AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

16.05.2022 / 13:00
bet-at-home.com AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 23, 2022
Address: https://www.bet-at-home.ag/de/finance/download

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 23, 2022
Address: https://www.bet-at-home.ag/en/finance/download

Language: English
Company: bet-at-home.com AG
Tersteegenstrasse 30
40474 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.bet-at-home.ag

 
