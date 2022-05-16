|
DGAP-AFR: bet-at-home.com AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: bet-at-home.com AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
bet-at-home.com AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 23, 2022
Address: https://www.bet-at-home.ag/de/finance/download
Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 23, 2022
Address: https://www.bet-at-home.ag/en/finance/download
