26.04.2022 10:41:09
DGAP-AFR: Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 30, 2022
Address: http://group.bijou-brigitte.com/images/pdf/de/investor_relations/annual_report/jahresabschluss_2021.pdf
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 30, 2022
Address: http://group.bijou-brigitte.com/images/pdf/de/investor_relations/annual_report/konzernabschluss_2021.pdf
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires AG
|Poppenbütteler Bogen 1
|22399 Hamburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.group.bijou-brigitte.com
1335549 26.04.2022
