10.03.2022 15:08:30

DGAP-AFR: BIKE24 Holding AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: BIKE24 Holding AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
BIKE24 Holding AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

10.03.2022 / 15:08
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BIKE24 Holding AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 31, 2022
Address: https://ir.bike24.com/websites/bike24/German/3000/publikationen.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 31, 2022
Address: https://ir.bike24.com/websites/bike24/English/3000/publications.html

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 10, 2022
Address: https://ir.bike24.com/websites/bike24/German/3000/publikationen.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 10, 2022
Address: https://ir.bike24.com/websites/bike24/English/3000/publications.html

10.03.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: BIKE24 Holding AG
Breitscheidstr. 40
01237 Dresden
Germany

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1299809  10.03.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1299809&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu BIKE24mehr Nachrichten