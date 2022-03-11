|
11.03.2022 19:00:04
DGAP-AFR: BP p.l.c. (RNS): Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: BP p.l.c.
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
BP p.l.c. hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 18, 2022
Address: http://www.bp.com/en/global/corporate/investors/annual-report
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|BP p.l.c.
|1 St James's Square
|SW1Y 4PD London
|United Kingdom
