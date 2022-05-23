|
23.05.2022 14:18:41
DGAP-AFR: BRAIN Biotech AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: BRAIN Biotech AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
BRAIN Biotech AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 30, 2022
Address: https://www.brain-biotech.com/de/investoren/finanzpublikationen/2021-22
Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 30, 2022
Address: https://www.brain-biotech.com/investors/financial-publications/2021-22
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|BRAIN Biotech AG
|Darmstädter Straße 34-36
|64673 Zwingenberg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.brain-biotech.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1359087 23.05.2022
