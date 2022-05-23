23.05.2022 14:18:41

DGAP-AFR: BRAIN Biotech AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: BRAIN Biotech AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
BRAIN Biotech AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BRAIN Biotech AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 30, 2022
Address: https://www.brain-biotech.com/de/investoren/finanzpublikationen/2021-22

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 30, 2022
Address: https://www.brain-biotech.com/investors/financial-publications/2021-22

Language: English
Company: BRAIN Biotech AG
Darmstädter Straße 34-36
64673 Zwingenberg
Germany
Internet: www.brain-biotech.com

 
