Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
25.07.2022 15:44:03

DGAP-AFR: Brenntag SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Brenntag SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Brenntag SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

25.07.2022 / 15:44
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Brenntag SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 08, 2023
Address: http://corporate.brenntag.com/de/investor-relations/veroeffentlichungen-and-events/finanzpublikationen

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 08, 2023
Address: http://corporate.brenntag.com/en/investor-relations/publications-and-events/financial-publications

25.07.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Brenntag SE
Messeallee 11
45131 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.brenntag.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1405385  25.07.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1405385&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Brenntag SEmehr Nachrichten