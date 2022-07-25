|
25.07.2022 15:44:03
DGAP-AFR: Brenntag SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Brenntag SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Brenntag SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 08, 2023
Address: http://corporate.brenntag.com/de/investor-relations/veroeffentlichungen-and-events/finanzpublikationen
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 08, 2023
Address: http://corporate.brenntag.com/en/investor-relations/publications-and-events/financial-publications
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Brenntag SE
|Messeallee 11
|45131 Essen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.brenntag.com
|
1405385 25.07.2022
