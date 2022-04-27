27.04.2022 19:18:41

DGAP-AFR: Brockhaus Technologies AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Brockhaus Technologies AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Brockhaus Technologies AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

27.04.2022 / 19:18
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Brockhaus Technologies AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 02, 2022
Address: https://ir.brockhaus-technologies.com/websites/brockhaustechnologies/German/3000/publikationen.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 02, 2022
Address: https://ir.brockhaus-technologies.com/websites/brockhaustechnologies/English/3000/publications.html

27.04.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Brockhaus Technologies AG
Thurn-und-Taxis-Platz 6
60313 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Internet: https://www.brockhaus-technologies.com/

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1337523  27.04.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1337523&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Brockhaus Technologiesmehr Nachrichten