27.04.2022 19:18:41
DGAP-AFR: Brockhaus Technologies AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Brockhaus Technologies AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Brockhaus Technologies AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 02, 2022
Address: https://ir.brockhaus-technologies.com/websites/brockhaustechnologies/German/3000/publikationen.html
Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 02, 2022
Address: https://ir.brockhaus-technologies.com/websites/brockhaustechnologies/English/3000/publications.html
