|
16.08.2022 14:35:03
DGAP-AFR: CAMERIT AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: CAMERIT AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
CAMERIT AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: September 29, 2022
Address: https://www.camerit.de/investor-relations/berichte/
16.08.2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CAMERIT AG
|Wendenstraße 1A
|20099 Hamburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.camerit.de
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1421667 16.08.2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Hesse Newman Capital AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Hesse Newman Capital AGmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Hesse Newman Capital AG
|43,00
|0,00%