23.03.2022 18:00:03

DGAP-AFR: CANCOM SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

23.03.2022 / 18:00
CANCOM SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 29, 2022
Address: https://investoren.cancom.de/berichte-praesentati_category/2022/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 29, 2022
Address: https://investors.cancom.com/berichte-praesentati_category/2022-en

Language: English
Company: CANCOM SE
Erika-Mann-Straße 69
80636 Munich
Germany
Internet: http://www.cancom.de

 
