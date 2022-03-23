|
DGAP-AFR: CANCOM SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: CANCOM SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
CANCOM SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 29, 2022
Address: https://investoren.cancom.de/berichte-praesentati_category/2022/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 29, 2022
Address: https://investors.cancom.com/berichte-praesentati_category/2022-en
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CANCOM SE
|Erika-Mann-Straße 69
|80636 Munich
|Germany
|Internet:
|http://www.cancom.de
