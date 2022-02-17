|
17.02.2022 18:00:06
DGAP-AFR: Cherry AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: CHERRY AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Cherry AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 31, 2022
Address: https://ir.cherry.de/de/home/publications/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 31, 2022
Address: https://ir.cherry.de/home/publications/
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 11, 2022
Address: https://ir.cherry.de/de/home/publications/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 11, 2022
Address: https://ir.cherry.de/home/publications/
17.02.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Cherry AG
|Einsteinstraße 174
|81677 München
|Germany
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1282211 17.02.2022
