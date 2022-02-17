17.02.2022 18:00:06

DGAP-AFR: Cherry AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

17.02.2022 / 18:00
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Cherry AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 31, 2022
Address: https://ir.cherry.de/de/home/publications/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 31, 2022
Address: https://ir.cherry.de/home/publications/

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 11, 2022
Address: https://ir.cherry.de/de/home/publications/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 11, 2022
Address: https://ir.cherry.de/home/publications/

Language: English
Company: Cherry AG
Einsteinstraße 174
81677 München
Germany

 
