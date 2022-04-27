27.04.2022 17:09:53

DGAP-AFR: Compleo Charging Solutions AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

27.04.2022 / 17:09
Compleo Charging Solutions AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 28, 2022
Address: https://ir.compleo-cs.com/veroeffentlichungen/finanzberichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 28, 2022
Address: https://ir.compleo-cs.com/en/publications/financial-reports

Language: English
Company: Compleo Charging Solutions AG
Oberste-Wilms-Straße 15a
44309 Dortmund
Germany
Internet: https://www.compleo-cs.com/

 
