DGAP-AFR: Compleo Charging Solutions AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Compleo Charging Solutions AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Compleo Charging Solutions AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 28, 2022
Address: https://ir.compleo-cs.com/veroeffentlichungen/finanzberichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 28, 2022
Address: https://ir.compleo-cs.com/en/publications/financial-reports
|30.03.22
|Compleo Charging Solutions Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|10.01.22
|Compleo Charging Solutions Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|04.12.20
|Compleo Charging Solutions Neutral
|Oddo BHF
