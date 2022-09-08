|
08.09.2022 15:15:41
DGAP-AFR: Compleo Charging Solutions AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Compleo Charging Solutions AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Compleo Charging Solutions AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: September 15, 2022
Address: https://ir.compleo-charging.com/aktie/ergebnisse-berichte/ergebnisse
Language: English
Date of disclosure: September 15, 2022
Address: https://ir.compleo-charging.com/en/results-reports/results
08.09.2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Compleo Charging Solutions AG
|Oberste-Wilms-Straße 15a
|44309 Dortmund
|Germany
|Internet:
|https://www.compleo-cs.com/
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1438699 08.09.2022 CET/CEST
Nachrichten zu Compleo Charging Solutions
Analysen zu Compleo Charging Solutions
