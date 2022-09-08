Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
08.09.2022 15:15:41

DGAP-AFR: Compleo Charging Solutions AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Compleo Charging Solutions AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Compleo Charging Solutions AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

08.09.2022 / 15:15 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Compleo Charging Solutions AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: September 15, 2022
Address: https://ir.compleo-charging.com/aktie/ergebnisse-berichte/ergebnisse

Language: English
Date of disclosure: September 15, 2022
Address: https://ir.compleo-charging.com/en/results-reports/results

08.09.2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Compleo Charging Solutions AG
Oberste-Wilms-Straße 15a
44309 Dortmund
Germany
Internet: https://www.compleo-cs.com/

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1438699  08.09.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1438699&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Compleo Charging Solutions 19,48 6,45% Compleo Charging Solutions

