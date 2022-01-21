|
21.01.2022 10:18:14
DGAP-AFR: Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Corestate Capital Holding S.A.
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Corestate Capital Holding S.A. hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 08, 2022
Address: https://corestate-capital.com/en/aktionaere/publications/
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 09, 2022
Address: https://corestate-capital.com/en/aktionaere/publications/
21.01.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Corestate Capital Holding S.A.
|4, Rue Jean Monnet
|L-2180 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|Internet:
|www.corestate-capital.com
