21.01.2022 10:21:45
DGAP-AFR: Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Corestate Capital Holding S.A.
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Corestate Capital Holding S.A. hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year
Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 10, 2022
Address: https://corestate-capital.com/en/aktionaere/publications/
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year
Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 08, 2022
Address: https://corestate-capital.com/en/aktionaere/publications/
