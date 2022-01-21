DGAP-AFR: Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Corestate Capital Holding S.A. / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements



21.01.2022 / 10:21

Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year



Language: English

Date of disclosure: May 10, 2022

Address:



Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year



Language: English

Date of disclosure: November 08, 2022

Address:

Corestate Capital Holding S.A. hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: May 10, 2022Address: https://corestate-capital.com/en/aktionaere/publications/ Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: November 08, 2022Address: https://corestate-capital.com/en/aktionaere/publications/

21.01.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

