21.01.2022 10:21:45

DGAP-AFR: Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

21.01.2022 / 10:21
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corestate Capital Holding S.A. hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 10, 2022
Address: https://corestate-capital.com/en/aktionaere/publications/

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year

Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 08, 2022
Address: https://corestate-capital.com/en/aktionaere/publications/

21.01.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Corestate Capital Holding S.A.
4, Rue Jean Monnet
L-2180 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Internet: www.corestate-capital.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1271489  21.01.2022 

