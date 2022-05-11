DGAP-AFR: Covestro AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Covestro AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group



Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 02, 2023

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: March 02, 2023

Address:

Covestro AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: March 02, 2023Address: https://covestro.com/de/investors/reports-and-presentations Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: March 02, 2023Address: https://covestro.com/en/investors/reports-and-presentations

