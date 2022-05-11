|
11.05.2022 15:17:17
DGAP-AFR: Covestro AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Covestro AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Covestro AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 02, 2023
Address: https://covestro.com/de/investors/reports-and-presentations
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 02, 2023
Address: https://covestro.com/en/investors/reports-and-presentations
11.05.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Covestro AG
|Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 60
|51373 Leverkusen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.covestro.com
