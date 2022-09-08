|
08.09.2022 13:59:35
DGAP-AFR: creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: September 09, 2022
Address: https://www.creditshelf.com/de/investorrelations/veroeffentlichungen
Language: English
Date of disclosure: September 09, 2022
Address: https://www.creditshelf.com/en/investorrelations/veroeffentlichungen
