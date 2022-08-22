|
22.08.2022 15:10:54
DGAP-AFR: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 25, 2022
Address: http://www.demire.ag/publikationen/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 25, 2022
Address: http://www.demire.ag/en/publications/
22.08.2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG
|Robert-Bosch-Straße 11 im the eleven
|63225 Langen (Hessen)
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.demire.ag
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1425527 22.08.2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!