10.05.2022 12:49:11
DGAP-AFR: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 11, 2022
Address: https://www.demire.ag/publikationen/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 11, 2022
Address: https://www.demire.ag/en/publications/
10.05.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG
|Robert-Bosch-Straße 11 im the eleven
|63225 Langen (Hessen)
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.demire.ag
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1348413 10.05.2022
