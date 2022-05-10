DGAP-AFR: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements



10.05.2022 / 12:49

Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)



Language: German

Date of disclosure: May 11, 2022

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: May 11, 2022

Address:

