DGAP-AFR: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 11, 2022
Address: https://www.demire.ag/publikationen/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 11, 2022
Address: https://www.demire.ag/en/publications/

Language: English
Company: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG
Robert-Bosch-Straße 11 im the eleven
63225 Langen (Hessen)
Germany
Internet: www.demire.ag

 
