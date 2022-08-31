|
31.08.2022 10:07:10
DGAP-AFR: Dermapharm Holding SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Dermapharm Holding SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Dermapharm Holding SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: September 07, 2022
Address: https://ir.dermapharm.de/de/investor-relations/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: September 07, 2022
Address: https://ir.dermapharm.de/en/investor-relations/
31.08.2022 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Dermapharm Holding SE
|Lil-Dagover-Ring 7
|82031 Grünwald
|Germany
|Internet:
|ir.dermapharm.de
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1432163 31.08.2022 CET/CEST
