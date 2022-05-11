+++ Handeln Sie Kryptowährungen, Devisen und Rohstoffe mit Deutschlands Nr. 1 CFD-Broker - Jetzt kostenloses Demo-Konto eröffnen** +++-w-
11.05.2022 10:46:23

DGAP-AFR: Dermapharm Holding SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Dermapharm Holding SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Dermapharm Holding SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

11.05.2022 / 10:46
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Dermapharm Holding SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 18, 2022
Address: https://ir.dermapharm.de/#Finanzberichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 18, 2022
Address: https://ir.dermapharm.de/index-EN.php#Finanzberichte

Language: English
Company: Dermapharm Holding SE
Lil-Dagover-Ring 7
82031 Grünwald
Germany
Internet: ir.dermapharm.de

 
