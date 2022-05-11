|
11.05.2022 10:46:23
DGAP-AFR: Dermapharm Holding SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Dermapharm Holding SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Dermapharm Holding SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 18, 2022
Address: https://ir.dermapharm.de/#Finanzberichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 18, 2022
Address: https://ir.dermapharm.de/index-EN.php#Finanzberichte
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Dermapharm Holding SE
|Lil-Dagover-Ring 7
|82031 Grünwald
|Germany
|Internet:
|ir.dermapharm.de
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1349551 11.05.2022
