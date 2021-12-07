07.12.2021 13:45:36

DGAP-AFR: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

07.12.2021 / 13:45
Deutsche Beteiligungs AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: February 10, 2022
Address: https://www.dbag.de/investor-relations/veroeffentlichungen

Language: English
Date of disclosure: February 10, 2022
Address: https://www.dbag.com/investor-relations/publications

Language: English
Company: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG
Börsenstrasse 1
60313 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Internet: www.dbag.de

 
