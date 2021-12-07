|
07.12.2021 13:45:36
DGAP-AFR: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Deutsche Beteiligungs AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: February 10, 2022
Address: https://www.dbag.de/investor-relations/veroeffentlichungen
Language: English
Date of disclosure: February 10, 2022
Address: https://www.dbag.com/investor-relations/publications
07.12.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Beteiligungs AG
|Börsenstrasse 1
|60313 Frankfurt am Main
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.dbag.de
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1254869 07.12.2021
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!