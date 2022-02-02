|
02.02.2022 12:00:03
DGAP-AFR: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: December 20, 2022
Address: https://www.deutsche-konsum.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: December 20, 2022
Address: https://www.deutsche-konsum.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports
Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 12, 2022
Address: https://www.deutsche-konsum.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 12, 2022
Address: https://www.deutsche-konsum.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports
02.02.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG
|August-Bebel-Str. 68
|14482 Potsdam
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.deutsche-konsum.de
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1274699 02.02.2022
