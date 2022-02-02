DGAP-AFR: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

02.02.2022 12:00:03

Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: December 20, 2022
Address: https://www.deutsche-konsum.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: December 20, 2022
Address: https://www.deutsche-konsum.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports

Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 12, 2022
Address: https://www.deutsche-konsum.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 12, 2022
Address: https://www.deutsche-konsum.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports

Language: English
Company: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG
August-Bebel-Str. 68
14482 Potsdam
Germany
Internet: www.deutsche-konsum.de

 
