DGAP-AFR: Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 09, 2022
Address: https://www.pfandbriefbank.com/investoren/finanzberichte.html
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 09, 2022
Address: https://www.pfandbriefbank.com/en/investors/financial-reports.html
|03.05.22
|pbb Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|17.03.22
|pbb Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|15.03.22
|pbb Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10.03.22
|pbb Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|23.12.21
|pbb Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
