18.07.2022 10:27:34

DGAP-AFR: Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

18.07.2022 / 10:27
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 09, 2022
Address: https://www.pfandbriefbank.com/investoren/finanzberichte.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 09, 2022
Address: https://www.pfandbriefbank.com/en/investors/financial-reports.html

18.07.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG
Parkring 28
85748 Garching
Germany
Internet: http://www.pfandbriefbank.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1399453  18.07.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1399453&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Aktien in diesem Artikel

pbb AG (Deutsche Pfandbriefbank) 8,57 2,39% pbb AG (Deutsche Pfandbriefbank)

Nachrichten

