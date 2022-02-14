|
DGAP-AFR: Deutsche Telekom AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Deutsche Telekom AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Deutsche Telekom AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: February 24, 2022
Address: http://www.telekom.com/21QIV
Language: English
Date of disclosure: February 24, 2022
Address: http://www.telekom.com/21Q4
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: February 24, 2022
Address: http://www.telekom.com/21QIV
Language: English
Date of disclosure: February 24, 2022
Address: http://www.telekom.com/21Q4
