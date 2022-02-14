14.02.2022 10:00:05

DGAP-AFR: Deutsche Telekom AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Deutsche Telekom AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Deutsche Telekom AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

14.02.2022 / 10:00
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Deutsche Telekom AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: February 24, 2022
Address: http://www.telekom.com/21QIV

Language: English
Date of disclosure: February 24, 2022
Address: http://www.telekom.com/21Q4

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: February 24, 2022
Address: http://www.telekom.com/21QIV

Language: English
Date of disclosure: February 24, 2022
Address: http://www.telekom.com/21Q4

14.02.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Telekom AG
Friedrich Ebert Allee 140
53113 Bonn
Germany
Internet: www.telekom.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1277541  14.02.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1277541&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Deutsche Telekom AGmehr Nachrichten