11.07.2022 14:14:00
DGAP-AFR: Deutsche Wohnen SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Deutsche Wohnen SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Deutsche Wohnen SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 05, 2022
Address: https://ir.deutsche-wohnen.com/websites/dewohnen/German/3220/zwischenberichte-und--mitteilungen.html
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 05, 2022
Address: https://ir.deutsche-wohnen.com/websites/dewohnen/English/3220/interim-reports.html
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 05, 2022
Address: https://ir.deutsche-wohnen.com/websites/dewohnen/German/3220/zwischenberichte-und--mitteilungen.html
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 05, 2022
Address: https://ir.deutsche-wohnen.com/websites/dewohnen/English/3220/interim-reports.html
11.07.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Wohnen SE
|Mecklenburgische Straße 57
|14197 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|https://www.deutsche-wohnen.com
