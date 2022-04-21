21.04.2022 15:31:18

DGAP-AFR: DIC Asset AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: DIC Asset AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
DIC Asset AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

21.04.2022 / 15:31
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DIC Asset AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 10, 2022
Address: https://www.dic-asset.de/download/publikationen/DIC_Q1_2022_D.pdf

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 10, 2022
Address: https://www.dic-asset.de/download/publikationen/DIC_Q1_2022_E.pdf

21.04.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: DIC Asset AG
Neue Mainzer Straße 20
60311 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Internet: www.dic-asset.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1332331  21.04.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1332331&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu DIC Asset AGmehr Nachrichten