21.04.2022 15:31:18
DGAP-AFR: DIC Asset AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: DIC Asset AG
DIC Asset AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 10, 2022
Address: https://www.dic-asset.de/download/publikationen/DIC_Q1_2022_D.pdf
Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 10, 2022
Address: https://www.dic-asset.de/download/publikationen/DIC_Q1_2022_E.pdf
21.04.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|English
|DIC Asset AG
|Neue Mainzer Straße 20
|60311 Frankfurt am Main
|Germany
|www.dic-asset.de
