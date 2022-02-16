16.02.2022 15:22:53

DGAP-AFR: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Date of disclosure: February 23, 2022
Address: https://investors.dieboldnixdorf.com/financials/sec-filings/default.aspx

Company: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
50 Executive Pkwy, P.O. Box 2520
44236 Hudson, OH
United States
Internet: www.dieboldnixdorf.com

 
