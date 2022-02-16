|
DGAP-AFR: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: English
Date of disclosure: February 23, 2022
Address: https://investors.dieboldnixdorf.com/financials/sec-filings/default.aspx
|English
|Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
|50 Executive Pkwy, P.O. Box 2520
|44236 Hudson, OH
|United States
|www.dieboldnixdorf.com
