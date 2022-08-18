Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
DGAP-AFR: Dierig Holding AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

18.08.2022 / 10:36 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Dierig Holding AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 19, 2022
Address: https://www.dierig.de/investor-relations/konzernberichte

Language: English
Company: Dierig Holding AG
Kirchbergstraße 23
86157 Augsburg
Germany
Internet: www.dierig.de

 
