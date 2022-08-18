|
18.08.2022 10:36:34
DGAP-AFR: Dierig Holding AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Dierig Holding AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Dierig Holding AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 19, 2022
Address: https://www.dierig.de/investor-relations/konzernberichte
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Dierig Holding AG
|Kirchbergstraße 23
|86157 Augsburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.dierig.de
