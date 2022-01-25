|
25.01.2022 12:34:44
DGAP-AFR: DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 16, 2022
Address: https://dmgmori.com/ag-de-2021
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 16, 2022
Address: https://dmgmori.com/ag-en-2021
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 16, 2022
Address: https://dmgmori.com/gb-de-2021
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 16, 2022
Address: https://dmgmori.com/gb-en-2021
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 04, 2022
Address: https://dmgmori.com/q2-de-2022
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 04, 2022
Address: https://dmgmori.com/q2-en-2022
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
|Gildemeisterstraße 60
|33689 Bielefeld
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.dmgmori.com
