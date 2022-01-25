NEU: Krypto-Sparplan bei BISON. Einfach und stressfrei in Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co. investieren.-w-
25.01.2022 12:34:44

DGAP-AFR: DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

25.01.2022 / 12:34
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 16, 2022
Address: https://dmgmori.com/ag-de-2021

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 16, 2022
Address: https://dmgmori.com/ag-en-2021

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 16, 2022
Address: https://dmgmori.com/gb-de-2021

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 16, 2022
Address: https://dmgmori.com/gb-en-2021

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 04, 2022
Address: https://dmgmori.com/q2-de-2022

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 04, 2022
Address: https://dmgmori.com/q2-en-2022

Language: English
Company: DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Gildemeisterstraße 60
33689 Bielefeld
Germany
Internet: www.dmgmori.com

 
