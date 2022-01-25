DGAP-AFR: DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



25.01.2022 / 12:34

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Report Type: Annual financial report



Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 16, 2022

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: March 16, 2022

Address:



Report Type: Annual financial report of the group



Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 16, 2022

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: March 16, 2022

Address:



Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)



Language: German

Date of disclosure: August 04, 2022

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: August 04, 2022

Address:

DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: March 16, 2022Address: https://dmgmori.com/ag-de-2021 Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: March 16, 2022Address: https://dmgmori.com/ag-en-2021 Language: GermanDate of disclosure: March 16, 2022Address: https://dmgmori.com/gb-de-2021 Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: March 16, 2022Address: https://dmgmori.com/gb-en-2021 Language: GermanDate of disclosure: August 04, 2022Address: https://dmgmori.com/q2-de-2022 Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: August 04, 2022Address: https://dmgmori.com/q2-en-2022

25.01.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

