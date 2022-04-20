DGAP-AFR: EASY SOFTWARE AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

+++ Lernen Sie von den Besten. Am 29.04.2022 ab 10.00 Uhr bei der Welt der Finanzen. Jetzt kostenlos registrieren! +++-w-
20.04.2022 14:23:56

EASY SOFTWARE AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

20.04.2022 / 14:23
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

EASY SOFTWARE AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 29, 2022
Address: https://easy-software.com/de/easy-gruppe/investor-relations/publikationen

Language: English
Company: EASY SOFTWARE AG
Am Hauptbahnhof 4
45468 Mülheim an der Ruhr
Germany
Internet: www.easy.de

 
