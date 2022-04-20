|
20.04.2022 14:23:56
DGAP-AFR: EASY SOFTWARE AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: EASY Software AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
EASY SOFTWARE AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 29, 2022
Address: https://easy-software.com/de/easy-gruppe/investor-relations/publikationen
20.04.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|EASY SOFTWARE AG
|Am Hauptbahnhof 4
|45468 Mülheim an der Ruhr
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.easy.de
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1331173 20.04.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!