22.02.2022 10:45:00

DGAP-AFR: ecotel communication ag: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: ecotel communication ag / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
ecotel communication ag: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

22.02.2022 / 10:45
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ecotel communication ag hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 10, 2022
Address: https://ir.ecotel.de/websites/ecotel/German/3100/finanzberichte.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 29, 2022
Address: https://ir.ecotel.de/websites/ecotel/English/3100/financial-reports.html

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 16, 2022
Address: https://ir.ecotel.de/websites/ecotel/German/3100/finanzberichte.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 31, 2022
Address: https://ir.ecotel.de/websites/ecotel/English/3100/financial-reports.html

22.02.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: ecotel communication ag
Prinzenallee 11
40549 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: http://www.ecotel.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1285555  22.02.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1285555&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu ecotel communication agmehr Nachrichten