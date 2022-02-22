|
DGAP-AFR: ecotel communication ag: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: ecotel communication ag
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
ecotel communication ag hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 10, 2022
Address: https://ir.ecotel.de/websites/ecotel/German/3100/finanzberichte.html
Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 25, 2022
Address: https://ir.ecotel.de/websites/ecotel/English/3100/financial-reports.html
Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 08, 2022
Address: https://ir.ecotel.de/websites/ecotel/German/3100/finanzberichte.html
Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 24, 2022
Address: https://ir.ecotel.de/websites/ecotel/English/3100/financial-reports.html
|ecotel communication ag
|Prinzenallee 11
|40549 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|http://www.ecotel.de
