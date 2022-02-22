22.02.2022 11:00:05

DGAP-AFR: ecotel communication ag: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

ecotel communication ag: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

22.02.2022 / 11:00
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ecotel communication ag hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 10, 2022
Address: https://ir.ecotel.de/websites/ecotel/German/3100/finanzberichte.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 25, 2022
Address: https://ir.ecotel.de/websites/ecotel/English/3100/financial-reports.html

Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 08, 2022
Address: https://ir.ecotel.de/websites/ecotel/German/3100/finanzberichte.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 24, 2022
Address: https://ir.ecotel.de/websites/ecotel/English/3100/financial-reports.html

Language: English
Company: ecotel communication ag
Prinzenallee 11
40549 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: http://www.ecotel.de

 
