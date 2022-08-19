Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
19.08.2022 10:01:00

DGAP-AFR: EDAG Engineering Group AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: EDAG Engineering Group AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
EDAG Engineering Group AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

19.08.2022 / 10:01 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

EDAG Engineering Group AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 25, 2022
Address: https://www.edag.com/de/edag-group/investor-relations/finanzberichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 25, 2022
Address: https://www.edag.com/en/edag-group/investor-relations/financial-reports

19.08.2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: EDAG Engineering Group AG
Schlossgasse 2
9320 Arbon
Switzerland
Internet: www.edag.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1424021  19.08.2022 CET/CEST

