DGAP-AFR: edding Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

14.02.2022 / 17:57

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group



Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 30, 2022

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)



Language: German

Date of disclosure: August 12, 2022

