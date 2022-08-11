|
11.08.2022 11:40:59
DGAP-AFR: Einhell Germany AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Einhell Germany AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Einhell Germany AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 24, 2022
Address: https://www.einhell.com/de/investor-relations/unternehmensberichte/quartalsmitteilungen/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 24, 2022
Address: https://www.einhell.com/investor-relations/company-reports/quarterly-financial-announcements/
11.08.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Einhell Germany AG
|Wiesenweg 22
|94405 Landau/Isar
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.einhell.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1418781 11.08.2022
