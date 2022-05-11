+++ Handeln Sie Kryptowährungen, Devisen und Rohstoffe mit Deutschlands Nr. 1 CFD-Broker - Jetzt kostenloses Demo-Konto eröffnen** +++-w-
11.05.2022 09:10:04

DGAP-AFR: Einhell Germany AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Einhell Germany AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Einhell Germany AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

11.05.2022 / 09:10
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Einhell Germany AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 25, 2022
Address: https://www.einhell.com/de/investor-relations/unternehmensberichte/quartalsmitteilungen

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 25, 2022
Address: https://www.einhell.com/investor-relations/company-reports/quarterly-financial-announcements

11.05.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Einhell Germany AG
Wiesenweg 22
94405 Landau/Isar
Germany
Internet: www.einhell.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1349149  11.05.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1349149&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Einhell Germany AGmehr Nachrichten