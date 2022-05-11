|
11.05.2022 09:10:04
DGAP-AFR: Einhell Germany AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Einhell Germany AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Einhell Germany AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 25, 2022
Address: https://www.einhell.com/de/investor-relations/unternehmensberichte/quartalsmitteilungen
Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 25, 2022
Address: https://www.einhell.com/investor-relations/company-reports/quarterly-financial-announcements
11.05.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Einhell Germany AG
|Wiesenweg 22
|94405 Landau/Isar
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.einhell.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1349149 11.05.2022
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Einhell Germany AGmehr Nachrichten
|
11.05.22
|DGAP-DD: Einhell Germany AG english (EQS Group)
|
11.05.22
|DGAP-DD: Einhell Germany AG deutsch (EQS Group)
|
11.05.22
|DGAP-AFR: Einhell Germany AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Quartalsberichten und Quartals-/Zwischenmitteilungen (EQS Group)
|
11.05.22
|DGAP-AFR: Einhell Germany AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements (EQS Group)
|
10.05.22
|DGAP-DD: Einhell Germany AG english (EQS Group)
|
10.05.22
|DGAP-DD: Einhell Germany AG deutsch (EQS Group)
|
10.05.22
|DGAP-DD: Einhell Germany AG english (EQS Group)
|
10.05.22
|DGAP-DD: Einhell Germany AG deutsch (EQS Group)