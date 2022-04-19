19.04.2022 09:23:59

DGAP-AFR: elumeo SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

19.04.2022 / 09:23
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

elumeo SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 26, 2022
Address: https://www.elumeo.com/investor-relations/publikationen/finanzberichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 26, 2022
Address: https://www.elumeo.com/ir/publications/financial-reports

Language: English
Company: elumeo SE
Erkelenzdamm 59/61, Portal 3b
10999 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.elumeo.com

 
