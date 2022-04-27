|
DGAP-AFR: elumeo SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: elumeo SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
elumeo SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: June 02, 2022
Address: https://www.elumeo.com/investor-relations/hauptversammlung
